Motorola plans to launch four devices under its Motorola One series

Lenovo-owned Motorola is had launched P30 and P30 Note smartphones in China, which made global debut as Motorola One and Motorola One Power. However, as per the reports, the company still has two more devices under wraps in the same series.

According to the latest information coming from popular leakster Evan Blass, the company has four smartphones under its Motorola One series — Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision, and Motorola One Action.

Out of these four, two smartphones — Motorola One and Motorola One Power have already been launched. So, the company is expected to launch other two smartphones soon — Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action.

Coming to the Motorola One Vision, which has already been leaked a few times in the past, will be coming with a punch-hole display that houses the front-facing camera. Because of the “Vision” name, the phone is expected to have a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9610 chipset with either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and be powered by a 3500 mAh battery. It will be launched in China as P40.

On the other hand, there’s no information available about the Motorola One Action smartphone yet. Recently, two unknown smartphones from Motorola were leaked, so it seems that one of them could be the Motorola One Action.

Since the One Vision has been leaked several times in the past, the phone’s launch could happen soon but the One Action could be launched later given that nothing is known about the phone yet.