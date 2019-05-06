OnePlus 7 Pro has HDR10+ certified display, supports UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus has already revealed that the display of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been certified “A+” by DisplayMate and the full report will be published on 14th May. This is the same day when the smartphone is set to go official globally.

It has also been confirmed that the display is ‘Safety for Eyes’ certified by VDE. Now, the company has confirmed that the display of OnePlus 7 Pro is HDR10+ certified, which will offer a more dynamic, detailed and vivid viewing experience.

The company announced that it has also partnered with popular video streaming platforms such as YouTube and Netflix for the HDR10 viewing. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, said:

“HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.”

Further, Pete Lau also revealed that the OnePlus 7 series will come with support for UFS 3.0 which delivers 2,100 MB/s speed, twice the speed of the eUFS storage (eUFS 2.1). This ensures faster app loading, image captures, improved boot time and more.

Recently, the company had confirmed that the phone will have daily water resistance but won’t come with IP ratings. The smartphones are all set to go official on 14th May at four major cities at the same time — New York, London, Bangalore, and Beijing.

As for the pricing, a recent leak reveals that the base variant of OnePlus 7 pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced at ₹49,999 while the 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage model will cost ₹52,999. The top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be available for purchase for ₹57,999.

