OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing tipped to start at ₹49,999

OnePlus, the company known for making “flagship killer” smartphones, is all set to launch its next-generation OnePlus 7 series smartphones on 14th May. The company will be hosting launch events in New York, London, Bangalore, and Beijing at the same time.

Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing features of the smartphones and most of the phone’s specifications have already leaked online. Recently, the variants and color options of the smartphone also surfaced online.

Now, latest scoop reveals the pricing details of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the Indian market. As per the report, the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced at ₹49,999 while the 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage model will cost ₹52,999.

The top-end variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro packing 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage will be available for purchase for ₹57,999. There’s a possibility that the pricing could get altered at the time of launch but this gives us a hint about what to expect. The phone will come in Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue color options.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus 7 Pro holds up against the flagship smartphones from the brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Apple. Till now, the OnePlus devices were offering similar specs as of the flagship phones with considerately low pricing. With the company now going head-on with flagship phones, it needs to offer stellar performance, especially in the camera department.

As per the leak, the device will come with a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display is claimed to have been rated “A+” by DisplayMate, making it the best smartphone screen currently in the market.

The phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor as a primary lens. The device will drive power from a 4000 mAh battery. It will run Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own Oxygen OS custom interface. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will support 30W Warp Charge.

Source