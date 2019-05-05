Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70 [Specs Comparison]

When we talk about the latest Android phones under Rs 30,000 with cutting edge features, these two phones Samsung Galaxy A70 and Vivo V15 Pro are almost at par. Vivo V15 Pro steps up with its popup selfie camera and notch-less design while the Samsung Galaxy A70 offers a larger screen and a larger battery. Here, we have compared the Vivo V15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70 head to head to see which is better.

Popup Selfie Camera & Notchless Display – Vivo V15 Pro

The front camera on the Vivo V15 Pro is a whopping 32 MP that pops up from the top of the phone similar to the NEX. The one thing that makes Vivo V15 Pro a standout is its popup selfie camera which yields a notchless design. A notchless design also adds to the viewing experience whereas the Samsung Galaxy A70 offers a notch atop.

48 MP Rear Camera – Vivo V15 Pro

Flipping both the phones reveal triple camera setup, the Vivo V15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A70 both offer three cameras at the back making it camera-centric phones.

Digging more into the cameras, the Vivo V15 Pro equips a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera setup whereas the Samsung Galaxy A70 equips 32 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP camera setup.

The 48 MP f/1.8 on the Vivo V15 Pro is the primary camera with 4-in-1 quad-pixel technology whereas the Samsung Galaxy A70 has a 32 MP main camera. Vivo V15 Pro seems to beat the camera competition with its 48 MP camera.

Super Slow Motion 960FPS – Samsung Galaxy A70

A great feature added to the Samsung Galaxy A70 camera is the ability to record super slow motion 960 frames per second footage which is far better than the one provided on the Vivo V15 Pro camera, it records up to 240 frames per second videos.

Large Battery 4,500 mAh – Samsung Galaxy A70

Moving on to the battery, the Galaxy A70 seems to provide a better battery life with its 4,500 mAh. The Vivo V15 Pro has a battery worth 3,700 mAh which is inferior to that of the Galaxy A70.

Super Fast Charging & USB Type-C – Samsung Galaxy A70

In addition to the larger battery, the charging on the Galaxy A70 is faster, it supports 25W charging over the USB Type-C port versus the 18W charging on the Vivo V15 Pro. The Vivo V15 Pro still uses a micro USB port and it’s time the company should move on to the USB Type-C port.

Conclusion

There’s nothing wrong choosing the either, both the phones are a close call when it comes to the specs, the performance on both are just similar, you will find the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configurations.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is likely the winner when it comes to better battery backup, faster charging, super slow motion recording, and seamless beautiful glass design with a USB Type-C port. If you are looking for a top-notch bezel-less screen without a notch and a worthy selfie camera that pops out from the top, the Vivo V15 Pro is ideal.

Do check out the unboxing of these two phones on our YouTube channel.