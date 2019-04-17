Samsung Galaxy A70 powered by SD675 SoC and 6 GB RAM launched in India for ₹28,990
As expected, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone in India. The development comes just a few days after the phone was listed on the company’s official website. The phone was globally announced last month.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 has been priced at ₹28,990 in India and will be available in three color options — Black, Blue, and White. The device will be up for pre-orders from 20th April till 30th April.
Those who pre-book the phone will be able to purchase the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset worth ₹3,799 at just ₹999. The smartphone will go on sale in India from 1st May through Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and offline stores across the country.
Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A70 comes with a big 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor is powering the smartphone. In India, only the 6 GB RAM model has been launched.
The device packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera housed inside the notch.
On the back side, the smartphone features three cameras – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings for the best output.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it works with Samsung Pass that can sign you into the apps and websites using the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top. It also features Samsung Pay and Bixby.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Adreno 612
- RAM: 6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI
- Display: 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor
- Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode
- Colors: Blue, Black, and White
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A70 Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: Rs. 28,990
- Availability: Pre-orders from 20th April; Sales from 1st May