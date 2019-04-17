As expected, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone in India. The development comes just a few days after the phone was listed on the company’s official website. The phone was globally announced last month.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 has been priced at ₹28,990 in India and will be available in three color options — Black, Blue, and White. The device will be up for pre-orders from 20th April till 30th April.

Those who pre-book the phone will be able to purchase the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset worth ₹3,799 at just ₹999. The smartphone will go on sale in India from 1st May through Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and offline stores across the country.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A70 comes with a big 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor is powering the smartphone. In India, only the 6 GB RAM model has been launched.

The device packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera housed inside the notch.

On the back side, the smartphone features three cameras – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings for the best output.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it works with Samsung Pass that can sign you into the apps and websites using the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top. It also features Samsung Pay and Bixby.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 612

Adreno 612 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio

6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor

32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card

Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode Colors: Blue, Black, and White

Blue, Black, and White Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A70 Pricing and Availability in India