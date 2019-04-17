Ahead of launching Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphone, Huawei’s sub-brand has today introduced a smartphone — Honor 20i. The entry-level smartphone has been launched in China as the successor of the Honor 10i, also known as Honor 10 Lite.

The smartphone features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch on top which enables it to offer 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset which is coupled with Mali-G51 GPU. The phone comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

It also has a microSD card slot that allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. In the camera department, the phone comes with a 32 MP AI snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

On the back side, the smartphone features a combination of a 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel third sensor for depth sensing. It comes with features such as AI Beauty, Night Scene Mode, Portrait Mode, Professional Camera, Panorama, and others to further enhance the images.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, and GPS. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out of the box and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 64 GB model and the 4 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,599 Yuan (~$239). The 6 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 256 GB models are priced at 1,899 Yuan (~$284) and 2,199 Yuan (~$329) respectively. The Honor 20i comes in three colors — Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black and will go on sale from 18th April.

Honor 20i Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Display: 6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio

6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio Rear Camera: 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel third sensor for depth sensing

Front Camera: 32 MP AI snapper

32 MP AI snapper Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card

Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, and GPS

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, and GPS Colors: Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black

Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black Battery: 3400 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Honor 20i Pricing and Availability