Honor 20i launched; features Kirin 710 SoC, triple rear cameras and 32 MP front camera
Ahead of launching Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphone, Huawei’s sub-brand has today introduced a smartphone — Honor 20i. The entry-level smartphone has been launched in China as the successor of the Honor 10i, also known as Honor 10 Lite.
The smartphone features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch on top which enables it to offer 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset which is coupled with Mali-G51 GPU. The phone comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.
It also has a microSD card slot that allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. In the camera department, the phone comes with a 32 MP AI snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
On the back side, the smartphone features a combination of a 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel third sensor for depth sensing. It comes with features such as AI Beauty, Night Scene Mode, Portrait Mode, Professional Camera, Panorama, and others to further enhance the images.
Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, and GPS. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out of the box and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 64 GB model and the 4 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,599 Yuan (~$239). The 6 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 256 GB models are priced at 1,899 Yuan (~$284) and 2,199 Yuan (~$329) respectively. The Honor 20i comes in three colors — Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black and will go on sale from 18th April.
Honor 20i Specifications
- CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
- Display: 6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Rear Camera: 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel third sensor for depth sensing
- Front Camera: 32 MP AI snapper
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB
- External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB using a microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, and GPS
- Colors: Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black
- Battery: 3400 mAh with 10W Fast Charging
Honor 20i Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB + 128 GB: 1,599 Yuan (~$239)
- Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,599 Yuan (~$239)
- Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,899 Yuan (~$284)
- Price of 6 GB + 256 GB: 2,199 Yuan (~$284)
- Availability: From 18th April in China