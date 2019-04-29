OnePlus 7 Pro gets A+ display rating from DisplayMate

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 series smartphone on 14th May. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing about the phone’s display-realted features. Well, the company has today announced that the display of OnePlus 7 Pro has been rated A+ by DisplayMate.

This rating of A+ from Display Mate indicates that the phone’s display the best smartphone displays on the market. For those who are unware, DisplayMate Technologies is known for the accurate and in-depth evaluation of smartphone displays.

The company has revealed that it has completed comprehensive evaluation of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s Display and also added that the in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published on May 14th. This is the same day when OnePlus 7 Pro is scheduled to get launched.

According to OnePlus, the phone scored exceptionally well across every parameter, providing a markedly better, sharper, and more enjoyable viewing experience to the viewer. It added that the users can also adjust the display’s colour gamut and colour temperature for most suitable screen calibration.

In a statement, the China-based OnePlus said:

“By receiving an A+ Top Tier Display Rating from DisplayMate, OnePlus is setting a new benchmark for smartphone displays with the launch of our new device. OnePlus is again leading the industry by pushing the limits of technology and sharing the best technology with the world. When it comes to providing the best experience possible to our users, as always, we Never Settle.“

Recently leaked details show that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset and come with up to 12 GB RAM.

