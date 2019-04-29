Redmi smartphone with pop-up front-facing camera officially teased

A Redmi smartphone featuring a pop-up front-facing camera has been making rounds since past couple of months. There have been many leaks related to the smartphone and it was even spotted with the company’s executives.

Now, the company is making it official that the Redmi smartphone with a front-facing selfie camera is coming soon. The company has shared a teaser video on Weibo which showcases a front-facing camera mechanism in the left side of the smartphone.

However, nothing much has been revealed by the company. Thanks to earlier leaks, we know what to expect from the device. But we are yet to know if this is the Redmi flagship smartphone that has already been confirmed by Redmi president or some other device.

Recently, Xiaomi VP confirmed that the company will launch a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 chipset. Earlier leak also revealed that the pop-up selfie camera smartphone will pack Snapdragon 730 SoC and 4000 mAh battery.

So, this could be the smartphone that Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain teased last week on Twitter. Since the phone’s details have been leaking for a few months and the company has also teased it, we expect the smartphone to go official soon.

The upcoming flagship device from Redmi will come packed with 8 GB RAM and has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset — Snapdragon 855. It will be featuring a triple camera setup on the back panel and the primary camera sensor will be of 48 MP.

The phone will have a 6.39-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. On the front side, the smartphone will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking the selfies and video calling. The recently launched Redmi Y3 smartphone also comes equipped with the same camera sensor. While the software related information is not yet known, we expect the smartphone to be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top.

