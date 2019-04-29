Motorola Razr 2019 leak showcases the phone’s foldable design

With Samsung and Huawei having already announced their foldable smartphones, many other smartphone manufacturers are currently working to do the same, including Lenovo-owned Motorola.

Now, renders of the Motorola foldable smartphone have surfaced online through Weibo, which showcases the smartphone’s design. It comes with a display on the top and the bottom half and when expanded, it leads to a large screen.

Similar to what we have seen in the patent application, the hinge on the smartphone is clearly visibly, and there is also a Motorola logo on the back panel. It appears that there’s a significant bulge at the bottom as a result of the folding method.

A leaked image shows the in-box contents of the smartphone, which includes earphone, a charging cable, charging adapter, screen protector, and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter. This indicates that there will be no 3.5mm audio slot.

As for the specification, a recent leak suggests that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor. The chipset is built on Qualcomm’s customized Kryo 360 architecture with 2 x ARM Cortex-A75-derived at 2.2GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55-derived at 1.7GHz. It comes with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone will pack 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. The phone, codenamed “Voyager”, is expected to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with 876 × 2142 pixels screen resolution, while the closed display will have 600 × 800 pixels screen resolution.

Earlier reports indicate that the phone could be powered by a 2730mAh battery. While the chipset supports Quick Charge 4+, there’s a possibility that the phone could come with support for Motorola’s 27W TurboPower technology which we saw on the Moto G7 Plus.

Since the new renders of the smartphone as well as it’s in-box contents have been leaked online, it seems that the official announcement of the Motorola Razr 2019 foldable smartphone isn’t far away.

