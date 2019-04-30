Realme X could be the company’s first smartphone with notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera

Realme has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm and now the company has entered its home market — China. While the company made the announcement about its presence in China, it is yet to launch any smartphone in the market.

Recently, two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX1851 and RMX1901 were spotted on TENAA certification agency, suggesting that the launch of these two phones in China is not far away. Oit of those two, the RMX1851 was recognized as the Realme 3 Pro.

The RMX1901 is an unreleased smartphone and it seems that the phone will be making its debut in China first. The phone has now been confirmed as the Realme X by the company’s CMO Xu Qi on Weibo. The phone is described as “full screen dare to leapfrog”, which suggests that it aims to offer a full screen experience.

In the company’s first theme song, a mysterious smartphone with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display was seen. Now, it seems that the phone will make its way to the market as Realme X. According to the TENAA listing, it features a 6.5-inch display and comes packed with a 3680 mAh capacity battery. In terms of physical dimensions, the phone measures 161.2 x 76 x 9.4mm.

In terms of specifications and physical dimensions, the RMX1901 seems identical to that of the PCGM00/PCGT00 from OPPO. So, this could be the rebranded model with SD710 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, 16 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera.

Realme is yet to officially reveal anything related to the launch of Realme 3 Pro and Realme X smartphones in China. Given that the phones have already passed TENAA, we expect the launch to take place in the coming week.

