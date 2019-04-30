Amazon Pay UPI launched in India, offers instant peer-to-peer payments service

Amazon, which has been investing heavily in the Indian market, has now announced a new service in the payments field. The company has launched a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments via Amazon Pay UPI for the Android users in India.

Using this new service, customers will be able to make instant bank-to-bank transactions through the UPI platform on the Indian version of the Amazon app. It will allow users to settle bills and other expenses with friends, lend or return money, pay for services and more. It will allow to make payments from their bank account to local stores or to Amazon delivery associates at the doorstep.

Earlier this year, in February, Amazon had launched Amazon Pay UPI in partnership with Axis bank. It issues unique UPI IDs to its customers and allows to link their bank account on their Amazon mobile app and make fast, easy, and secure payments directly from the bank account.

The company has said that all the P2P payments on its platform are secured through multi-factor authentication involving customer’s phone, SIM details, and UPI PIN. The money is transferred instantly and both the sender and receiver will be notified through SMS alerts and in-app notifications.

As a launch offer, Amazon Pay can get up to Rs. 120 cashback on sending Money through UPI. Amazon is entering the P2P payments market a bit late. There are already many P2P payments service provider in India, including Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, among others.

How to use Amazon Pay UPI service?