Google Pixel 3a with 4 GB RAM appears on Geekbench ahead of its launch on 7th May

Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel series smartphones have been all over the news since quite some time. The company has already announced a launch event on 7th May, where Google is expected to officially launch both the smartphones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Now, just a few days ahead of the official launch, the Google Pixel 3a has been spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. The listing confirms what we’ve known so far through leaks.

It shows that the smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie operating system pre-installed. It also reveals that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset but the specific processor has not been revealed. The phone packs 4 GB of RAM.

As for the benchmark scores, the Google Pixel 3a managed to score 1,625 points in the single-core test and 5,206 points in the multi-core test. The score appears to be in-line with most other mid-range smartphones’s benchmark scores.

Earlier leaks indicate that the phone will come with a 5.6-inch Full HD+ display with a pixel density of 400ppi. It is expected to come powered by Qualcomm 670 chipset and will retain the same 12MP rear camera found on the Pixel 3, along with the features like night sight and HDR+.

Recently leaked official renders of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL shows that both the smartphones will come with large bezels and without any kind of notches on top of the display. Both devices are identical to each other, however, the design feels outdated.