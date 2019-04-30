Moto E6 specifications leaked online, expected to launch soon

Motorola’s Moto E and Moto G entry-level and mid-range smartphones have been well-received in the past. In the entry-level segment, the Moto E5 series is the company’s current generation devices and now it seems that the next-gen Moto E series is not far away.

Today, information about the Moto E6 has surfaced online which suggests that the smartphone’s launch is not far away. Mishaal Rahman, who’s the chief editor of XDA Developers, has tweeted the upcoming smartphone’s specifications.

Motorola Moto E6 ("surfna")

* Launching in U.S. on carriers (not sure which ones)

* 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

* 2GB RAM

* 16/32GB storage

* 13MP f/2.0 S5K3L6 rear camera

* 5MP f/2.0 S5K5E9 front camera

* Android 9 Pie

* 5.45" 720×1440 display (not 100% sure on this one) — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 29, 2019

He says that the smartphone will be featuring a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution but claims that he isn’t 100% sure about the display specifications. Further, the phone is reportedly powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset.

It will pack 2 GB of RAM and come in two internal storage options — 16 GB and 32 GB. In the camera department, there will be a 13 MP rear camera with Samsing S5K3L6 sensor and f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP Samsung S5K5E9 front-facing camera with f/.20 aperture.

The smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and we are expecting a near stock version of the Android OS without heavy customization. The battery specification isn’t known but given that E5 comes with a 4000 mAh battery, we are expecting the same for its successor.

He further mentions that the Motorola’s Moto E6 will soon be launched in the United States but specific launch date has been revealed yet. Given that the Moto E5 lineup was launched in April, the E6 should get launched in a couple of weeks.

Source