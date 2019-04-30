Realme 3 gets 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant in India, goes on sale from 2nd May

Last month, Realme launched its third-generation smartphone — Realme 3 in India. The phone was launched in two variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage costing Rs. 8,999 and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 10,999.

Now, the company has announced a third variant which comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Since the phone sits between the other two variants, we expect it to be priced Rs. 9,999. It will be available for purchase from 2nd May via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme 3 comes with a new 3D gradient unibody design and is available in three color options — Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black.

Apart from the memory configuration, everything else in terms of specifications remains the same. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 450nits brightness. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor.

In the camera department, it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture along with feature like Bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, and hybrid HDR among others. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone comes with several AI-based features such as Smart App Management, Scene Recognition, AI Beauty 2.0, and Night Shots Optimization. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery with Screen Battery Optimization and AI App Management.

Realme 3 Specifications