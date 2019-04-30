Airtel Wynk Tube launched offering music and video streaming service

Airtel has today launched a new service for music and video streaming — Wynk Tube. With this new service, the telecom company aims to take on its rivals, which includes YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others.

Currently, Wynk Tube has a collection of over 40 lakh songs and videos and is available only on Android. There’s no information about its availability on Apple devices. The company says that the application has been built keeping in mind the smartphone users in non-metros and small towns.

Wynk Tube’s launch comes after the company witnessed success with its music streaming service Wynk Music, which is available on all three platforms — Web, Android, and iOS.

As the name suggests, the Airtel Wynk Tube is very similar to the YouTube Music which offers songs and videos on its platform. It allows users to stream music and video of popular songs. Currently, it offers songs and videos in three languages — Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri.

While currently limited to three languages, the company has revealed that it will soon introduce 12 regional languages, including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The app offers recommended songs, playlists, artists, etc.

The users can switch between audio and video with a single tap and the song/video will start playing from where the user left it. Also, the company has included features like Voice Search and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in the Wynk Tube app.

Wynk Tube Details