Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL teased by Flipkart to launch in India on 8th May

Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel-series smartphone have been all over the internet since past few months. With the Pixel 3a and 3a XL’s launch nearing, we expect that the coverage of the upcoming phones will just get amplified.

We already know what to expect from the Pixel 3a series smartphones in terms of specifications. As for the launch, the company has scheduled a launch event on 7th May and the phones will be launched at that event.

Now, Flipkart has teased the launch of new Pixel devices in India on 8th May. Given that the Pixel 3a series will debut on 7th May, it’s highly likely that the phones will get launched in India on 8th May. With Flipkart teasing the launch, the devices could be Flipkart exclusive.

The online marketplace has posted a teaser on its homepage that says ‘Losing sight after twilight?’. The teaser seems to be suggesting about the low light capabilities of the upcoming Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones.

Another teaser says ‘Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe on 8th May’ with an image of a smartphone. This clearly suggests that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be launched on 8th May in India. Nothing more is known at this time.

Recently leaked official renders of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL shows that both the smartphones will come with large bezels and without any kind of notches on top of the display. Both devices are identical to each other, however, the design feels outdated.

As per the leaks, the Pixel 3a will flaunt a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC. On the other hand, the XL variant will have a 6-inch FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both the phones are expected to retain the same 12MP rear camera found on the Pixel 3, along with the night sight feature.

