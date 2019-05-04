Taking screenshots using the Power button + Volume down key is still the best thing you can do to take the screenshots. Taking screenshots with gestures is possible and all it takes is a swipe on the screen with three fingers.

The Honor View20 which is Honor’s flagship device runs on the Android 9 Pie with MagicUI 2.1 on top and it supports the three-finger gesture. The MagicUI interface packs a bunch of other handy features, the three-finger gesture lets you take screenshots by swiping your fingers on the screen.

Take screenshots using three-finger gesture [Honor View20]

Sliding down the three fingers on the screen eventually takes the screenshots no matter on which screen you are. This is the easiest way to take screenshots on the Honor View20, for those who prefer not to press any buttons, this gesture is pretty handy, I use it every time for taking screenshots.

To enable this feature, head to the Settings -> Smart assistance -> Motion control -> Three-finger screenshot, turn on the slider.

Now swipe your three fingers down on the screen to take a screenshot. You can further edit the screenshot by tapping on the preview screen.

