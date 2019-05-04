Xiaomi has launched its selfie-focused Redmi Y series smartphone in India this year, the Redmi Y3 is the successor to the last year’s Redmi Y2. Since it’s a selfie-centric smartphone, the key highlight of the Redmi Y3 is its 32 MP Super Selfie Camera with support for AI Beautify 4.0 and AI Portrait mode. Here, we will see how good the Redmi Y3 take selfies from its 32 MP Super Selfie Camera.

The cameras on the phone include AI dual camera setup on the back with AI-based features, 12 MP + 2 MP while the front has a whopping 32 MP camera for selfie needs. The front camera also comes with an 80-degree field of view for taking group selfies and a feature named ‘Shake-free Selfie’.

Speaking of the specs, the Redmi Y3 is powered by Snapdragon 632 octa-core CPU coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and Xiaomi has managed to put a 32 MP selfie camera.

Compared to the predecessor which has a 16 MP selfie camera, the Redmi Y3 doubles the pixel count and it is notably a huge jump in the camera department. We took some selfie shots to see how does it stand out in the competition, take a look.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 – 32 MP Super Selfie Camera Samples

There no doubt the camera is amazing, the selfies turn out to be very good selfies, the photos clicked using the 32 MP camera are crisp and full of details. To capture selfies in 32 MP, you need to select 32 MP option from the camera menu on the top.

Also, it directly competes with the 32 MP cameras of the Vivo V15 Pro, the OPPO F11 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy A70. All of them are above Rs 20,000 price tag whereas the Redmi Y3 starts at Rs 9,999. For this price, the Redmi Y3 has a decent package to offer especially when you are a selfie lover on a budget.

Considering the price, this is the first smartphone to sport a 32 MP camera on the front and of course, it’s value for money if you are looking for a phone with selfie needs under Rs 10,000.