Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench, reveals key specifications

Samsung has revamped its strategy for the budget and mid-range smartphones in the Indian market. The South Korean giant ditched the Galaxy J-series and has replaced it with the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The Galaxy M is the company budget smartphone series available for purchase through online stores only.

So far, the company has launched three smartphones in this lineup — Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 (Review). Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to launch the fourth smartphone in this lineup, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M40.

The smartphone has now been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, which reveals its key specifications. The device, which will be carrying the model number SM-M405F, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

With the SD675 chipset powering the smartphone, the Galaxy M40 will be one of the most powerful mid-range smartphone from the company so far. Most of the budget and mid-range smartphones from Samsung are powered by its own chipsets.

The Geekbench listing shows that the device scored 2,372 points in the single core tests and 6,440 points in multi-core tests. It also revealed that the phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Samsung One UI.

As per the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to come with 128 GB of internal storage and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As for the display, it will be featuring an AMOLED display but the exact screen size is not yet known.

Given that the smartphone has already got the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi alliance certificate, the launch of the Galaxy M40 is not far away. If not within days, we expect the smartphone to go official in the Indian market in the coming weeks.