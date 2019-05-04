Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leak reveals 6.7-inch display, Kirin 985 chipset

Huawei recently launched its next-generation P-series flagship smartphones and in the coming months, the company will take the wraps off its next-generation Huawei Mate-series smartphones, which is expected to have Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and Mate 30 Lite.

While it’s still a long time before we officially see the Mate 30 series smartphones, the specifications of the Mate 30 Pro have been leaked online. Given that it’s way too early, we advise you to take this with a pinch of salt.

As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which will be supplied by China-based display maker BOE. The phone will be carrying an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by the upcoming flagship chipset — Kirin 985. It will also come with Balong 5000 5G modem but we expect the smartphone to have a 4G variant as well. As for the camera, we expect the phone to have four camera sensors on the back, similar to the P30 Pro.

Powering the smartphone will be a 4200 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It will also come with support for wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging up to 10W.

Huawei usually unveils its Mate-series flagship smartphones in the month of October. So, there’s still five months before the Mate 30 series goes official and we are sure we’ll hear more about the upcoming smartphones in the coming months.

