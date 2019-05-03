Realme X to soon launch in India as it gets certified by BIS

Realme recently launched its Realme 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market and now it gearing up to launch the same device in China. Along with that, it is also going to launch another smartphone, which is speculated to be the Realme X.

Now, it seems that the Realme X smartphone could also get launched in India pretty soon as the phone has already received BIS certification. A Realme smartphone carrying model number RM1901 is said to be the Realme X device.

The same smartphone was recently appeared on TENAA, which revealed the phone’s images and some of its key specifications. As per the reports, this could be the company’s first smartphone to come with a notchless display and a pop-up front-facing camera.

According to the leaks, the smartphone will come in two variants — Realme X and the Pro variant. The standard variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro variant will come powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The leak also reveals that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. For the Pro variant, both the models are expected to pack 128 GB of native storage. It says that the Pro variant may get launched as the cheapest SD855-powered smartphone.

The Realme X smartphone is expected to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The phone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Realme X will come in three variants — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB, costing 1,599 yuan (~$237), 1,799 yuan (~$267), and 1,999 yuan (~$297) respectively. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM model of the Pro variant will be priced at 2,299 Yuan (~$340) while the 8 GB RAM model could cost 2,599 Yuan (~$386).

