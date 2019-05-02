Realme X Pro key specifications and pricing details leaked online

Realme recently entered the Chinese smartphone market and is gearing up to launch a couple of devices there. The company will reportedly launch the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X, which carries model number RMX1901.

Now, we are learning more about the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Realme X Pro. A leakster suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and has also shared the pricing details of the same.

The leak reveals that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. Both the models are expected to pack 128 GB of native storage. It says that the Realme X Pro may get launched as the cheapest SD855-powered smartphone.

If that’s the case, then the pone is posed to be a threat to the Poco F2 (or Pocofone F2), which could be the rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Realme is expected to launch a smartphone in China with notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera. The rumor mill is speculating that it could be the Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone. However, the report claims that the standard model of the Realme X will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The Realme X will come in three variants — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB, costing 1,599 yuan (~$237), 1,799 yuan (~$267), and 1,999 yuan (~$297) respectively. As per the leak, the 6 GB RAM model of the Realme X Pro will be priced at 2,299 Yuan (~$340) while the 8 GB RAM model could cost 2,599 Yuan (~$386). Currently, there’s no information available about its launch or availability details.

Interestingly, Xiaomi’s Redmi is also expected to launch a new smartphone named Redmi X soon. The phone is said to have a notch-less display and a pop-up front-facing camera, similar to the Realme X.

