Redmi X flagship smartphone’s poster leak shows pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, which separated into an independent brand earlier this year, is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone. While reports about the Redmi flagship smartphone have been making rounds since quite some time, we’ve now got to know that the phone could be named Redmi X.

A poster of Redmi X has been leaked online, which is believed to the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone. The poster shows that the Redmi X smartphone features a pop-up front-facing camera and a notchless display with minimal bezels. It also shows triple rear camera setup.

Recently, the company had posted a teaser video on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo showing off several smartphones from the brand. While most of the smartphones have already been launched, there was a phone towards the end of the video, featuring pop-up selfie camera, that’s yet to get launched.

The smartphone will reportedly come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor. This is the same chipset that powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year. It will come with a 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor + 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens on the back panel.

On the front side, the smartphone will come equipped with a 32 MP snapper housed inside a pop-up mechanism. This is similar to what we’ve seen on the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. As per the rumors, the smartphone will come with a 6.39-inch display having resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The phone is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is expected to be of sixth generation. Some reports indicate that the company could launch another variant of this phone powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset.

This is interesting given that Xiaomi India MD and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain recently teased the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market, which will be powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 730 SoC.

