OnePlus 7 Pro with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12 GB RAM appears on Geekbench

OnePlus has scheduled a launch event on 14th May to launch its OnePlus 7 series flagship smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing features of the smartphone. Thanks to leaks, we already known what to expect from the upcoming smartphones.

Now, the OnePlus 7 Pro has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench confirming the upcoming smartphone’s specifications. The phone carries model number GM1917 and confirms that it is powered by the Qualcomm’s 7nm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

The phone packs 12 GB of RAM, which is the top-end variant for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will also be launched in other memory configurations. It is running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box and is likely to have Oxygen OS on top.

As for the benchmark scores, in the single-core test, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored 3,551 points and it has recorded a score of 11,012 in the multi-core test.

Reports indicate that the smartphone will come in three variants — 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB storage. As per the leaks, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch curved and notch-less AMOLED display with quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

For the first time, the OnePlus smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with EIS and OIS, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front side, it will have a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone will come packed with a 4000 mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge rapid charging. The handset is expected to arrive in the market in color variants like Blue, Grey and Brown. The pricing of the top-end variant of OP7 Pro is expected to be 819 Euros.

