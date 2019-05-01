Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China under its Z-series, dubbed Vivo Z3x. Looking at the phone’s specifications, it seems to be exactly the same as the Vivo Z1, except for the front-facing camera.

The smartphone is now available for pre-order and the actual sale will commence from 8th May. It is priced at 1,198 Yuan (approximately $178) and comes in three color options — Blue, Red, and Black.

The Vivo Z3x features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a traditional, rectangular-shaped notch and offers 90% screen to body ratio.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone comes in only one variant — 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot supporting storage expansion up to 256 GB.

As for the camera department, the device features a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth-sensor on the back side. For taking selfies, the handset comes equipped with a 16 MP front-facing camera. It runs on Android 9 Pie with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 on top.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIM option, dual-VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is powered by a 3260 mAh battery.

Vivo Z3x Specifications

Vivo Z3x Pricing and Availability

