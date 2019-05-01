Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Infinix Smart 3 Plus [Specs Comparison]

Infinix launched its budget smartphone in India with triple cameras and a price that’s highly affordable, the Smart 3 Plus is available at Rs 6,999. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s latest entry in the budget segment is the Redmi 7 which competes with the Smart 3 Plus. Here, we have compared the two smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Infinix Smart 3 Plus head to head to see which one takes the budget crown.

Triple Cameras – Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Infinix Smart 3 Plus is the cheapest smartphone in India to sport triple cameras at the back. There are a total of three cameras featuring AI, 13 MP being the primary camera with a 2 MP secondary camera for depth measuring, and third camera for low-light shooting.

The Redmi 7 offers dual cameras on the back, 12 MP + 2 MP with support for AI features. Speaking about the cameras on both the phones, the Smart 3 Plus has an edge over the Redmi 7 due to its third camera.

Fast Snapdragon 632 CPU – Redmi 7

On the performance side, the Redmi 7 sports Snapdragon 632 octa-core CPU versus the quad-core MediaTek A22 on the Smart 3 Plus. One of the major aspects in this comparison is the performance, the Redmi 7 clearly wins in this department due to its faster 8-core CPU.

In addition to that, the GPU performance will eventually be better on the Remdi 7 while the Smart 3 Plus loses out on the GPU as well. If you want a better performance device out of two, the Redmi 7 is ideal.

Larger Battery – Redmi 7

Moving to the battery capacity, the Redmi 7 packs a large 4,000 mAh battery which is 500 mAh bigger than the Smart 3 Plus. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus offers 3,500 mAh battery, slightly lower than the Redmi 7 battery. This shows that the Redmi 7 is a mile ahead when it comes to battery life.

Charging – Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 ships with a 5V and 2A charger which is faster than the one you get on the Smart 3 Plus, the latter comes with a 5V and 1.2A charger. It is likely going to take a time to charge the Smart 3 Plus whereas the Redmi 7 emerges with better charging speeds.

Conclusion

For the price both the smartphone holds, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Redmi 7 which retails at Rs 7,999. Unless you are on a tight budget and want to boast triple cameras on the phone, the Redmi 7 is still better paying off Rs 1,000 for faster performance, better battery, and faster charging.