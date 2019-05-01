Huawei P30 Pro users in India will now get VIP customer service

After launching the Huawei P30 Pro flagship smartphone at a launch event in Paris, the China-based company recently launched the smartphone in the Indian market. Given that the phone is a premium device, the company is now introducing VIP service for the customers of P30 Pro.

The company has also confirmed that the VIP customer service will also be applicable for the users of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was launched in India in November last year. The recently launched P30 Pro is available for Rs. 71,990.

Users of the P30 Pro or the Mate 20 Pro smartphones in India can now take advantage of priority service whether they contact a service center or a Huawei repair location. The company is also introducing a dedicated toll-free number for VIP customers to reach the Huawei Contact Center. Huawei will also be offering free pick and drop service across India.

Announcing this new VIP service, Tornado Pan, Huawei’s Brand Manager for India, said:

“Customer delight and satisfaction forms the core of our very DNA, be it in terms of product innovation of service delivery. The VIP service is yet another step in our part to provide the best-in-class service to our esteemed customers across India..”

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display and is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor. The phone packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage.

For photography, along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 20 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+. It runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface and is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support.