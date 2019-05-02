Motorola’s Moto One Vision to launch on 15th May in Brazil

We have been hearing about the Moto One Vision smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola since quite some time. Now, after months of leaks and rumors, we now finally know when and where the smartphone will get launched.

A poster of the phone’s launch date announced has surfaced online, revealing that Motorola will be hosting a launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. At this event, the company will launch the Moto One Vision — it’s first smartphone to have a punch-hole display.

However, the poster doesn’t mention that the One Vision is getting launched but it’s most likely to be the case. It’s not yet known if the company plans to launch any other device alongside. As per the previous leak, the company is yet to launch Moto One Action smartphone.

An earlier leak had revealed that the phone will come with a 21:9 tall aspect ratio display that includes a camera cutout of 174 x 167 pixels on the display. The screen will support Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels.

It could be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Samsung Exynos chipset, which is likely to be the Exynos 9610 SoC. The chipset could be coupled with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM. It may hit the market in three storage choices — 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB.

In terms of camera, the phone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual camera setup. By default, it will be able to snap photos of 12-megapixel resolution. The phone is expected to pack a 3,500mAh battery.

