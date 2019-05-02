Redmi X is not the SD855-powered smartphone, confirms Lu Weibing

We already known that Redmi is working on a flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, as confirmed by the company’s president. An alleged images of the smartphone have also leaked online.

Recently, a poster of the ‘Redmi X’ smartphone leaked online, suggesting that it could be the Redmi’s flagship smartphone powered by SD855 SoC. The phone was shown to feature a notchless display and a pop-up front-facing snapper.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Redmi X isn’t the company’s flagship smartphone. Lu Weibing, President of Redmi, has taken to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi’s flagship phone with Snapdragon 855 will have a better name.

This means that the Redmi X could be the smartphone that was recently teased by the Xiaomi India MD and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset.

The same phone is also rumored to feature a triple camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. The phone could be powered by a battery of 4,000mAh capacity. It is also said to feature an AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor support.

As per the previous leaks, the Redmi X smartphone is expected to release in options like 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models could be respectively priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$237), 1,799 Yuan (~$267) and 1,999 Yuan (~$299).

Interestingly, Realme is also reportedlyy gearinfg up to launch the Realme X and Realme X Pro smartphones. While the standard model will be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Pro variant will come with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The smartphone will reportedly come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As per the report, it is expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch.

Source