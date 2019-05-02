OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch on 14th May

In a couple of weeks, China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will take the wraps off its latest flagship series smartphones — OnePlus 7. The company is reportedly going to launch three phones — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official announcement, the full specifications of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have leaked online. The specs are pretty much in line with the previous leaks related to the smartphones’ specifications and features.

The OnePlus 7 will features a 6.2-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. It will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4150 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display is claimed to have been rated “A+” by DisplayMate, making it the best smartphone screen currently in the market.

This one too is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 10 GB of RAM. The phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor as a primary lens. The device will drive power from a 4000 mAh battery.

Both the smartphones will be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own Oxygen OS custom interface on top. The devices will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is expected to be an ultrasonic sensor of sixth generation. They will also support 30W Warp Charger feature.

To know for sure about the phone’s specification, memory variants, color options, as well as pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait until the devices go official. Now, it’s just a wait of a couple of weeks before OnePlus officially launches its new flagship smartphones.

