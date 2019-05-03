Honor 20 Pro confirmed to come with a punch-hole display

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its Honor 20 series smartphones at a launch event in London on 21st May. In this series, the company is expected to launch three smartphones — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite.

Now, just a few weeks before the launch of the smartphones, it has been confirmed that the top-end model of the series — Honor 20 Pro, will come with a punch-hole display. This is the same display design that we saw on flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Images shared by an unnamed source with Digital Trend shows the retail box of the smartphone as well as the Honor 20 Pro device, showcasing the punch-hole display in the top-left corner, which will house the front-facing snapper. Earlier, the phone’s back panel showed that the phone will come with 5x optical zoom camera.

It is also revealed that the smartphone will come in three color options — Blue, White, and Black. The phone may come with four camera sensors on the back panel, featuring an ultra-wide sensor, a 40MP primary camera sensor, a 5x persicope zoom camera and a Time of Flight 3D camera.

So far, as per the leaks, the smartphone will be powered by the company’s flagship chipset — Kirin 980, which is based on the 7nm node. It will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

We’ll know for sure what the China-based company plans to offer in the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones when the devices get launched officially. As for the Honor 20 Lite, we already know about the specs as the phone has already been launched in China as Honor 20i.

