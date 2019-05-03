Airtel Thanks customer reward program re-launched, offers free Amazon Prime to prepaid users

Airtel, one of the leading telecom operator in India, has announced the re-launched of its customer reward program Airtel Thanks. The new programme is now tiered in three offerings – Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Each tier will open a new set of benefits for Airtel customers. Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content with free access to Airtel TV and Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and value access on premium content or financial services.

In the Platinum tier, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection and more. Additionally, one can now watch TV shows, movies, music videos directly on Airtel Thanks app from services like HOOQ, Zee5, and Wynk Music. It is also said to offer exclusive invitations and priority access to events and sales.

With the re-introduction of this customer reward program, the company has also renamed its MyAirtel app to Airtel Thanks. The company says that it offers a great app experience, helping users choose, access and navigate through benefits in a very simple manner. It is said to be using strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences.

Airtel Thanks Reward Tiers

Silver: Free access to basic content on Airtel TV and Wynk

Free access to basic content on Airtel TV and Wynk Gold: Access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services.

Access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. Platinum: VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “#AirtelThanks is an ambitious program that is built on deep technology and partnerships. We are investing in data science, machine learning and smart APIs to develop these experiences in partnership with brands like Amazon.”

Amazon Prime for Airtel prepaid users

As a part of this new Airtel Thanks, the company has also launched a new prepaid pack priced at Rs. 299. For this first time, it is offering free Amazon Prime access to the prepaid customers with this Rs. 299 pack. The plan has 28 days validity, unlimited calling, and 2.5 GB data among others.