The Galaxy M20 is Samsung’s most compelling device in its class, it not only packs dual cameras onboard but also comes with a full-screen Infinity-V notched display and a big 5,000 mAh battery. In this guide, we will show you how you can take selfies with your Palm on Samsung Galaxy M20.

Show Palm To Take Selfies on Samsung Galaxy M20

Taking selfies with your Palm is much easier than using the shutter button or the volume key, you just need to show your Palm to the camera and let the phone take the photo for you. Here’s how you can do it.

The camera shutter key may not be suitable for many if the phone size is bigger or your hands can’t reach to it, some of you have also snapped the photos with the volume keys since the finger isn’t reachable to the camera button. However, the ‘Show palm’ feature takes the photos automatically without needing to press any kind of buttons.

To take photos using the Palm, launch the Camera app and enter the Camera Settings, swipe to the bottom until you see the ‘Show palm’ feature. Enable the toggle switch to turn on the feature.

Go to Camera App -> Camera Settings -> Show palm

Now open the camera and just show the Palm to it while taking selfies. This is by far the easiest and quickest gesture for taking selfies, no need to press any buttons.

