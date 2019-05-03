Realme X to reportedly go official in China on 15th May along with Realme 3 Pro

After launching the Realme 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, the company confirmed that it has entered into China and will soon start selling smartphones in its home market. The company has not yet launched any device in China.

However, as per the reports, the company is gearing up to launch two smartphones in China — Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. While the Realme 3 Pro has already been debuted in India, the Realme X is an unannounced smartphone.

And now, as per the latest report, both the smartphone could get launched in China on 15th May. For this, the company is reportedly going to host a grand launch event in Beijing, China. For those who are unaware, the Realme X is expected to be the company’s first smartphone featuring a notch-less display and a pop-up front-facing camera.

If the leaks are to be believed, then the phone will come in two variants — Realme X and X Pro. The standard variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro variant will come powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The leak also reveals that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. For the Pro variant, both the models are expected to pack 128 GB of native storage. It says that the Pro variant may get launched as the cheapest SD855-powered smartphone.

As for the pricing, the Realme X will come in three variants — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB, costing 1,599 yuan (~$237), 1,799 yuan (~$267), and 1,999 yuan (~$297) respectively. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM model of the Pro variant will be priced at 2,299 Yuan (~$340) while the 8 GB RAM model could cost 2,599 Yuan (~$386).