How to take ultra-wide angle shots on Samsung Galaxy A70 [Guide]

Samsung Galaxy A70 is the latest smartphone in the upper midrange segment featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner, big 4,500 mAh battery, and triple cameras. One of the three cameras equips a wide-angle lens that means you can snap wide-angle shots with a push of a button, here’s how.

Snap ultra-wide angle shots on Samsung Galaxy A70

The third rear camera on the Galaxy A70 is for wide-angle shooting, the wide-angle camera can shoot a 123-degree wide field of view covering more scene than regular.

Launch the camera app on your Galaxy A70, tap the icon as shown in the screenshot below. You can see the normal shot versus the wide angle shot in the image below.

You need to be in the Photo mode to make use of this feature, it doesn’t work on Live Focus and other modes.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 also supports a variety of features including the AI Scene Optimizer, Live Focus, AR Emoji, Super Slow Motion 960fps video recording, and support for 4K video shooting. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, super fast 25W charging, and a large 6.7-inch super AMOLED display.

