OnePlus 7 Pro render leak reveals Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey color options

OnePlus, the leading premium smartphone brand in the Indian market, is all set to take the wraps off its next-generation flagship series smartphones — OnePlus 7 in a couple of weeks. The company is reportedly going to launch three phones — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

Now, ahead of the launch, a couple of renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked online, revealing two color options — Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey. A third color variant has been rumored but we haven’t come across any new leak related to that.

OnePlus usually launches the smartphone in two color options and finally we’ll be seeing the company launch three color options and offering colorful options other than Black and White. The Nebula Blue color option on the OnePlus 7 Pro render does look good.

Recently, specifications of the OnePlus 7 as well as the 7 Pro were leaked online, confirming what we already know. The OnePlus 7 will features a 6.2-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. It will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4150 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display is claimed to have been rated “A+” by DisplayMate, making it the best smartphone screen currently in the market.

It is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 10 GB of RAM. The phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor as a primary lens. The device will drive power from a 4000 mAh battery.

Both smartphones will run Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own Oxygen OS custom interface. The devices will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will support 30W Warp Charge feature.

