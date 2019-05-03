Asus Zenfone 6 poster showcases the phone without a notch

Asus has scheduled a launch event in Valencia, Spain on 16th May. At the same event, the company twill be launching its next-generation Zenfone-series smartphone — Asus Zenfone 6. Now, ahead of the launch, it has started teasing the phone’s features.

In a new image shared by the company, it showcases that the Asus Zenfone 6 will be featuring a notchless display and the screen seems practically bezel-less. The company’s tagline for the handset is “defy ordinary”, which surely seems to be the case.

Since the phone is having a notch-less display panel, it’s safe to assume that the phone will feature a pop-up front-facing camera. Many smartphone manufacturers are now adopting the pop-up camera design after Vivo NEX became the first to do so. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro will have pop-up selfie camera.

However, there are reports about Asus working on a smartphone with dual slider and this could be the one. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for more information. Earlier, it was reported that the phone will come with a dual camera setup on the back.

The primary camera sensor will be of 48 megapixels. Based on the AnTuTu leak, the smartphone will be featuring a Full HD+ display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. It will pack 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the software department, the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and will have its custom user interface on top. Further, the phone will come with support for 18W fast charging but the battery capacity is not yet known.

Source