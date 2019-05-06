Nokia 9 PureView India launch imminent as the phone gets certified by BIS

In February this year, HMD Global launched its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Recently, the company shared a teaser on its official Facebook page hinting that the phone could soon get launched in the Indian market.

Now, it appears that the Nokia 9 PureView is finally ready to hit the shelves in India as the phone has received the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Also, a new Nokia smartphone carrying the model number TA-1182 has passed the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, suggesting that an official launch is imminent.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 5.9–inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a bit disappointing as most flagships launching this year will be powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset.

The phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The major highlight of the smartphone is its rear camera, which comes with a Penta-lens setup from Zeiss.

It has three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on this IP67 certified smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The phone is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery which supports wireless charging.

(Via)