Redmi flagship phone is codenamed Raphael, packs 256 GB storage

A few days ago, a poster leak suggested that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone powered by SD855 SoC will be named Redmi X. However, the company’s president later revealed that the phone will have a different and better name.

Now, a couple of screenshots of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online, revealing that the Redmi flagship phone is codenamed “Raphael”. It also reveals that the device will come with 256 GB of internal storage which could be the top-end variant.

The top-end model could come with 12 GB of RAM but the company will launch the phone in a few other memory variants as well. The screenshot also reveals MIUI 10 9.4.22, but this is probably the latest beta build from April 22.

It’s confirmed that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. This is the same chipset that powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year.

Apart from this, the phone is also said to feature a triple camera setup on the back panel, probably same as the Mi 9 SE. It could consist a 48 MP primary sensors along with a 13 MP and an 8 MP snappers. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor support.

On the front side, the smartphone will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking the selfies and video calling. The recently launched Redmi Y3 smartphone also comes equipped with the same camera sensor on the front-side.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India MD and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch of a new smartphone which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset. It is also rumored to feature a triple camera setup on the back panel.

