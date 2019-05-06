OnePlus is a relatively new smartphone manufacturer based in China, which has manged to establish its presence in the premium smartphone segment. The company is now gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series. It could launch three smartphones – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

Specifications

Ahead of the phone’s launch, specifications of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have already been leaked online. Both the smartphones will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, manufactured using the 7nm node.

The phone will come with a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display is claimed to have been rated “A+” by DisplayMate, making it the best smartphone screen currently in the market.

The phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor as a primary lens and a 16 MP and an 8 MP sensors. It will come in three memory configurations — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The device will drive power from a 4000 mAh battery. It will run Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own Oxygen OS custom interface. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will support 30W Warp Charge.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 will come with a 6.2-inch display having 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Unlike Pro variant, this will come with a 16 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras on the back. It will come with 3700 mAh battery with Warp Charge support. It will come in 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

Design

The leaked design reveals that this will be first time that the company will be offering a pop-up front-facing camera setup. Thanks to this, there won’t be any kind on notch on top of the display for housing the selfie camera. It will also enable the company to offer higher screen-to-body and edge-to-edge display.

Coming to the color options, the company seems to be taking a different route this time. While OnePlus usually offers Black and White color options for its flagship smartphone at the time of launch, this time it will come in three colors — Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue.

Pricing

While the pricing information about the OnePlus 7 is not yet known, the pricing details of the OnePlus 7 Pro for the Indian market have already been launched.

According to a leak by leakster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced at ₹49,999 while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB on-board storage model will cost ₹52,999.

The top-end variant of the device, which packs 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage will be available for purchase for ₹57,999. There’s a possibility that the pricing could get altered at the time of launch but this gives us a hint about what to expect.

Launch and Live Streaming

OnePlus has scheduled its launch event for the OnePlus 7 series on 14th May. The event will take place in four major cities across the world at the same time — London, New York, Bangalore and Beijing. The launch event in India is set to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Further, the company will also live-stream the event. You can watch the live stream of the OnePlus 7 launch event right here.