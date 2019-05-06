New Oppo Reno smartphone with 32 MP selfie camera gets certified by TENAA

Oppo recently launched its all-new flagship series of smartphones — Oppo Reno. Under this new line-up, which is replacing the Oppo R-series, the company has so far introduced three devices — Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G.

Now, the China-based smartphone manufacturer seems to be gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in this lineup. A new Oppo Reno smartphone with model number PCDM10 has been spotted on TENAA, which features a 32 MP front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, which is maxed out at 2.2 GHz. This could be the same chipset as in the Oppo Reno – Snapdragon 710, but there’s a possibilty that it could be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 730 SoC.

As for the memory configuration, the phone packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone will come equipped with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. It will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display panel with Full HD+ screen resolution.

The device is listed to be powered by a 3950 mAh battery, which is about 10 percent improvement compared to the battery capacity of Reno 10X Zoom and Reno 5G variant launched last month. Currently, this upcoming smartphone’s name is not known.

Ahead of the launch of the Reno series smartphones, trademark applications filed by the company had revealed that the company could launch at least five smartphones under its Reno lineup, which includes Reno Pro, Reno Plus, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite, and Reno Youth.

