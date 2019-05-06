Google’s annual developer conference is all set to being on May 7 and will run for three days, demonstrating the company’s vision for the future. Before the event begins, here’s a list of products that we are expecting the company to launch.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The company’s upcoming mid-range Pixel series smartphone have been in the news for quite some time. The phones will be launched on 7th May but the amount of information leaked leaves very little to the imagination.

As per the leaks, the devices will look similar to the original Pixel 3 series phones but will have thick bezels and a bottom-firing speaker. The Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch display while the Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch display.

Leaks indicate that the Pixel 3a will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC while the XL variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both the phones are expected to retain the same 12MP rear camera found on the Pixel 3, along with the night sight feature.

The smartphones are said to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and will also come in purple color option. As for the pricing, the phone is tipped to start at $399. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait a few more hours.

Android Q

It’s been a couple of months since Google released the Android Q developer beta. This newer version of the mobile operating system comes with a few interesting things, such as dark mode and deep pressing on icons to bring up additional contextual menus and actions.

Given the company’s track record, Google is expected to make announcement of the biggest upcoming features of the Android Q on the I/O stage. So, we’re expect a few important announcement regarding the Android 10, which will also start debate about the name of this version.

Google Home

It has been years since the company launched Google Assistant and introduced smart devices that uses the Assistant platform — Google Home. Since then, the smart speaker market has blown up and with the presence of tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple, the battle is only going to intensity.

After the launch of Google Home smart speakers and Google Home Hub, it seems like it’s time to welcome another member to the family. As per the rumors, the company could launch Nest Home Max, which is basically Google Home Hub with a bigger screen. It is rumored to have a 10-inch display, stereo speakers, and camera for Duo video calls.

Live Stream

Google is all set to kick off the Google I/O 2019 annual developer’s conference on Tuesday, May 7 at 11 am PT. The Mountain View-based company will be live streaming the event through YouTube. We’ll update this space with the live streaming as soon as it’s available.