Airtel revamps its postpaid plans with more data and Airtel Thanks benefits

After announcing a couple of new prepaid plans and revamping Airtel Thanks reward program, India’s one of the leading telecom operator Airtel has now made significant changes to its postpaid plans for new as well as existing subscribers. The development comes as Airtel is competing with Reliance Jio and Vodafone for market share.

The company has removed the plans costing Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 and are no longer available for new users or existing postpaid users to switch. Airtel is now offering four postpaid plans to choose from — Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599.

All four postpaid plans offer unlimited local as well as STD calls and 100 free SMS per day. The Rs. 499 plan offers 75 GB of monthly data while the Rs. 749 plan offers 125 GB of monthly data. The Rs. 999 plan comes with benefits of 150 GB of monthly data while the Rs. 1,599 plan offers unlimited data access for two premium connections.

The newly introduced plans also comes with several other benefits, which includes Airtel Thanks benefits along with access to Airtel TV Premium. It also comes with 3 months of free Netflix, 1-year Amazon Prime subscription as well as ZEE5 Subscription. The company is also offering Handset Protection.

Rs. 499 plan details

Data: 75 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option

75 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option Calls: Unlimited local + STD

Unlimited local + STD SMS: 100 free SMS per day

100 free SMS per day Other Benefits: Airtel Thanks, Airtel TV Premium, 3 months Netflix, 1 year Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Subscription, Handset Protection

Rs. 749 plan details

Connections: 3 connections – 2 regular + 1 data add-on

3 connections – 2 regular + 1 data add-on Data: 125 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option

125 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option Calls: Unlimited local + STD

Unlimited local + STD SMS: 100 free SMS per day

100 free SMS per day Other Benefits: Airtel Thanks, Airtel TV Premium, 3 months Netflix, 1 year Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Subscription, Handset Protection

Rs. 999 plan details

Connections: 5 connections – 4 regular + 1 data add-on

5 connections – 4 regular + 1 data add-on Data: 150 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option

150 GB 3G/4G data with data rollover option Calls: Unlimited local + STD

Unlimited local + STD SMS: 100 free SMS per day

100 free SMS per day Other Benefits: Airtel Thanks, Airtel TV Premium, 3 months Netflix, 1 year Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Subscription, Handset Protection

Rs. 1,599 plan details