ZTE Blade A7 launched featuring a 6-inch display and Helio P60 octa-core chipset
ZTE, China-based smartphone maker, has expanded its portfolio by launching a new smartphone in its Blade series — ZTE Blade A7. It comes in three color options — Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black and will go on sale in China from 17th May.
As for the specifications, the smartphone is sporting a 6-inch TFT HD display with the screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It comes with a waterdrop notch on top of the display that houses a 5 MP f/2.4 camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.
On the back side, the device comes equipped with a 16 MP camera with AI intelligent scene recognition. There’s also a speaker grill and company’s branding. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor.
The phone comes in two variants — 2 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, OTG support, and GPS.
Coming to the software department, the smartphone runs MiFavor 9.0 custom user interfaced which is based on Android mobile operating system. The phone, which measures 154mm x 72.8mm x 7.9mm and weighs around 146 grams, is powered by a 3200 mAh battery.
As for the pricing, the 2 GB RAM variant of the ZTE Blade A7 is priced at 599 yuan (approx. $88) while the 3 GB RAM model is priced at 699 yuan (approx. $103). Both models are now up for pre-booking in China via JD.com and will go on sale from 17th May.
ZTE Blade A7 Specifications
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- Operating System: MiFavor 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6-inch TFT HD display with the screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, waterdrop notch
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with AI intelligent scene recognition
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and micro USB
- Colors: Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black
- Battery: 3200 mAh
ZTE Blade A7 Pricing and Availability
- Pricing of 2 GB RAM model: 599 yuan (~$88)
- Pricing of 3 GB RAM model: 699 yuan (~$103)
- Availability: On pre-orders in China; sale from 17th May