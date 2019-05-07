ZTE, China-based smartphone maker, has expanded its portfolio by launching a new smartphone in its Blade series — ZTE Blade A7. It comes in three color options — Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black and will go on sale in China from 17th May.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is sporting a 6-inch TFT HD display with the screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It comes with a waterdrop notch on top of the display that houses a 5 MP f/2.4 camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

On the back side, the device comes equipped with a 16 MP camera with AI intelligent scene recognition. There’s also a speaker grill and company’s branding. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor.

The phone comes in two variants — 2 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, OTG support, and GPS.

Coming to the software department, the smartphone runs MiFavor 9.0 custom user interfaced which is based on Android mobile operating system. The phone, which measures 154mm x 72.8mm x 7.9mm and weighs around 146 grams, is powered by a 3200 mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the 2 GB RAM variant of the ZTE Blade A7 is priced at 599 yuan (approx. $88) while the 3 GB RAM model is priced at 699 yuan (approx. $103). Both models are now up for pre-booking in China via JD.com and will go on sale from 17th May.

ZTE Blade A7 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: MiFavor 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie

MiFavor 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6-inch TFT HD display with the screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, waterdrop notch

6-inch TFT HD display with the screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, waterdrop notch Rear Camera: 16 MP with AI intelligent scene recognition

16 MP with AI intelligent scene recognition Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and micro USB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and micro USB Colors: Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black

Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black Battery: 3200 mAh

ZTE Blade A7 Pricing and Availability