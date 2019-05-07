With the entry and rise of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, Taiwan-based HTC has been among those companies that were most impacted. However, the company had announced that it will be revamping its smartphone strategy for 2019.

Now it seems like HTC is finally ready for this and a new mid-range smartphone with model number 2Q741 was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. It shows that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3 GHz and will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

As for the benchmarking results, the smartphone scored 897 points in single core and 4,385 in the multi-core tests, which is quite mediocre. Last month, HTC phone with model number 2Q7A100 passed through Geekbench, suggesting that it could be the Snapdragon variant of the same model.

Just to recall, the Snapdragon chipset variant, i.e. model number 2Q7A100 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and is equipped with the same 6 GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie OS with HTC’s custom skin on top.

Currently, there’s no other specifications of this mystery HTC handset are revealed yet. So we might have to wait a little longer to see what the company has in store for us.It’s noteworthy that the company has not yet launched any smartphone this year.