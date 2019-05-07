Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset could come in two variants

Qualcomm is currently the world’s leading chipset manufacturer when it comes with mobile processors. Currently, the Snapdragon 855 is the company’s flagship chipset, which is based on the 7nm node. When launched, it became the first commercial chipset to support 5G connectivity.

Now, the company is working its next-generation flagship chipset, which could possibly be named Snapdragon 865. A new report has surfaced online which suggests that the upcoming Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform could come in two variants.

Earlier it was said that the upcoming SD865 SoC, which carries the code name SM8250, will come with an in-built 5G modem. However, according to a recent tweet from Roland Quandt at WinFuture, there could be another variant of the Snapdragon 865 with an external 5G modem too.

Thus, the report says that Qualcomm is working on two variants of the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform — one with an integrated 5G modem (Snapdragon X55 5G modem) and another one with an external 5G modem.

Also Read: Qualcomm QCS400 series SoCs launched for smart speakers

With the integrated 5G modem, it will be easier for smartphone manufacturers to add a slightly larger battery, a better cooling system or any other element as it will open up a bit more of an extra space. It will be easier for the company to launch their smartphones without the 5G modem where the 5G penetration will be lower to keep the cost under control.

Source