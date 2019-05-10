Lenovo Ego Smartwatch with 20-day battery life launched for ₹1,999

Lenovo has unveiled a new wearable device in the Indian market — Lenovo Ego Digital Smartwatch which also masquerades as a digital wristwatch. It is priced at ₹1,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Croma from 16th May.

It is basically a digital watch that also offers fitness-related features such as heart-rate tracking, step tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking, among others. The device features a 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display.

The device also comes with a dedicated ‘Light’ button to illuminate the display. It can provide vibration-based alerts for alarms and incoming notifications such as calls, text messages, emails, and social media app activity.

Thanks to the onboard heart rate sensor, the watch offers 24/7 heart rate tracking capability and is also claimed to provide accurate heart rate data in real time, that too during activities like running and cycling, among others. It can also be used for sleep tracking as well as swim tracking.

The wearable device also comes with a remote camera feature that allows users to click a picture from the connected smartphone’s camera with a single tap. As for the battery, Lenovo claims that Ego’s battery can last for around 20 days on a single charge. The device is also water resistant up to 50 meters.