Oppo, which is getting ready to launch its all-new Oppo Reno series in other regions, is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range smartphone dubbed as Oppo K3. This will be the company’s second K-series smartphone after the Oppo K1.

As per the reports, the upcoming Oppo K3 will come with a “shark-fin” front-facing pop-up camera. This is similar to the front-facing pop-up camera we saw on the Oppo Reno, in terms of looks and operating mechanism.

The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a 16 MP front-facing camera sensor and will be equipped with dual rear cameras. On the back side, it will pack a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth sensing

The device will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will also come with a “next-gen” optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC.

It will come in two variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and another with 8 GB of RAM. Both the model will feature 128 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

We expect the smartphone to runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie OS. The report says that the plastic-built phone will measure 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm and will weight around 191 grams. However, we’ll advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

