Oppo Reno smartphone to reportedly launch in India on 28th May

Oppo recently launched its all-new flagship lineup for smartphones — Oppo Reno. So far, the company has launched three devices in this series — Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G. Earlier, it was reported that the Oppo Reno could soon get launched in India and now we know when.

According to the latest report coming via 91Mobiles, the Oppo Reno smartphone is all set to go official in the Indian market on 28th May. However, the company has not yet officially communicated about this upcoming smartphone.

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED Full HD+ display and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 upper mid-range octa-core processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/2566 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s also the iconic side-swing selfie camera module that houses a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. It is powered by a 3765 mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Currently, it’s not yet known if the company is planning to launch only the Oppo Reno or the Reno 10X Zoom Edition will also get launched in India. We’ll have to wait until the company shares that information.

Oppo Reno Specifications