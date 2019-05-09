Vivo Y15 with triple rear cameras to soon launch in India

Vivo, which recently launched the Vivo Y17 smartphone in the Indian market, is reportedly planning to launch another smartphone in the Y-series — Vivo Y15. The report comes from 91Mobiles, which cites an unnamed company insider for this scoop.

As per the report, just like the Vivo Y17, the upcoming mid-range device Vivo Y15 will also come with the triple rear camera setup. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have a price tag of somewhere between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Apart from the fact that the phone will feature triple rear cameras, nothing is known about this upcoming smartphone. While the launch date is also not yet known, it is said that the phone will be launched in the Indian market very soon.

To recall, the China-based company recently launched Vivoo Y17 in India for a price of Rs. 17,990. It sports a 6.35-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel Super wide-angle third sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS 9 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fat charging.

